London prices have spent most of the past year drifting lower. The latest UK House Price Index put the capital’s average at £554,000 in August 2026, down 2.2% on a year earlier.

In a market like that, buyers take their time and look harder. If you’re selling, letting or refurbishing in London, the finish inside the front door now carries more weight than it did when rising prices covered for a tired kitchen.

1. Buyers are pricing in the cost of work

Higher borrowing costs have changed how people view a project. When Market Financial Solutions surveyed prospective buyers, 79% rated quality and finish as important, putting it top of their list for 2025. A buyer whose mortgage already stretches them has little spare cash for building work, so they knock the cost off their offer instead. They rarely knock off the exact amount. They usually round up, to cover the hassle.

2. Floors set the first impression

Floors appear in almost every listing photo. Worn carpet or scuffed laminate makes a flat look dated before anyone reads the description, and buyers start mentally budgeting for replacement on the first viewing.

Real timber reads differently. It also lasts, since a solid oak floor can be sanded back and refinished several times over its life, which suits an owner planning to sell in five or ten years.

3. Specification counts for more than style

Herringbone photographs beautifully, but the decisions that protect value sit underneath it. Engineered boards cope with underfloor heating better than solid timber, which matters in new builds and in extended Victorian terraces with heated kitchen-diners. Subfloor preparation matters just as much, and it’s easier to get right when the supplier and the fitter are the same team. One Flooring, a North West London firm that supplies and installs timber floors, makes bespoke engineered oak to order and has bonded herringbone directly onto underfloor heating in high-end new builds in Mill Hill.

A floor that lifts or gaps within two winters will come up in a survey. A well-laid one won’t be mentioned at all.

4. Original features are part of the price

In Islington or Clapham, period details are a large part of what buyers are paying for. Pulling up century-old pine boards to lay grey vinyl can take money off a sale. Restoring the boards and repairing the cornicing usually costs less than replacing either, and it keeps your property in line with the best houses on the street.

5. Tenants compare more than rent

Landlords sometimes treat interiors as a cost to minimise. Void periods are where rental income actually disappears, though, and a well-finished flat tends to shorten them. Tenants paying Zone 2 rents scroll through dozens of listings, and durable, good-looking surfaces also mean fewer deposit disputes when they leave.

6. Know where to stop

Over-specifying is its own trap. A £40,000 kitchen in a two-bed flat where comparable sales top out at £500,000 won’t come back to you in full. Your aim is to remove the reasons a buyer has to negotiate, and then stop spending. Ask two or three local agents what the best recent sales in your postcode had in common. Their answer will be a better guide than any showroom.