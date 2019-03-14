Jaguar Land Rover recalls 44,000 cars

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) are recalling 44,000 cars in the UK, over carbon dioxide emissions the company said.

Regulators said 10 models were emitting more greenhouse gas then they are allowed to emit, JLR will contact owners, a spokeswoman said.

The affected models affected are, some two-litre 2016 to 2018 Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport cars, some two litre Range Rover Evoque, Sport, and Velar cars and the Jaguar E-Pace, F-Pace, F-Type, XE and XF cars.

JLR added, “The modifications made to affected vehicles will be made free of charge and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the customer during the short time required for the work to be carried out.”