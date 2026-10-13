Can oral hyaluronic acid supplements really eliminate wrinkles?

In skincare, hyaluronic acid (HA) has become almost synonymous with moisture. From serums to sheet masks, from injectable fillers to oral capsules, this molecule has been marketed as an all-purpose solution for skin aging. But one important question remains unanswered: if you take hyaluronic acid orally, does it actually reach the skin and reduce wrinkles?

To answer that, it helps to understand what hyaluronic acid does in the skin and why it declines with age.

Hyaluronic acid levels decline with age

Hyaluronic acid is a glycosaminoglycan naturally found in many tissues of the human body, with particularly high concentrations in the skin, synovial fluid, and the vitreous humour of the eye. In the skin, it is found mainly in the dermis, where its strong water-binding capacity helps maintain moisture and volume. When people are young, firm and elastic skin is due in large part to abundant hyaluronic acid.

As people age, however, hyaluronic acid levels in the skin gradually decline. This is not just a matter of appearance—it is one of the biological reasons skin becomes dry, loses elasticity, and develops fine lines. When hyaluronic acid decreases, the dermis loses structural support, and the skin begins to sag and crease. This is why “replenishing hyaluronic acid” has become such an intuitive anti-aging strategy.

Injectable vs. oral hyaluronic acid

There are two main ways to supplement hyaluronic acid today: injection and oral intake. Their effects and underlying mechanisms are completely different.

Injectable fillers work by filling in where volume has been lost. A doctor injects crosslinked hyaluronic acid directly into the dermis, physically filling wrinkles and hollows while the HA attracts water to plump the area. Results are immediate and typically last several months to a year. But the limitations are clear: it only affects the injection site and cannot improve overall skin texture; it is expensive and requires repeated injections to maintain results; and it is an invasive medical procedure rather than a daily skincare option.

Oral supplementation follows a different logic. The theory is that hyaluronic acid is absorbed through the digestive tract into the bloodstream and eventually delivered to target tissues such as the skin, nourishing it from within. That sounds reasonable, but the digestive tract is a difficult barrier. Hyaluronic acid is a large polysaccharide, and the gut cannot absorb it intact. This means most of what you swallow is likely broken down in the intestines before it ever reaches the skin.

Molecular weight determines bioavailability

Whether hyaluronic acid can be absorbed—and whether it works once absorbed—depends largely on molecular weight.

High-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid (generally above 800 kDa) is large and highly viscous, making it difficult to penetrate the intestinal wall. It is more likely to be gradually degraded into smaller fragments in the gut or metabolized by gut bacteria. One study using radioactive labeling found that after oral administration of high-molecular-weight HA, most of the radioactivity appeared in feces, indicating that the intact large molecule was essentially not absorbed. Interestingly, the same study still detected small amounts of radioactivity in joints, skin, and bone, suggesting that trace fragments or degradation products may have entered circulation.

Low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid (generally below 50 kDa) is in a better position. The smaller the molecule, the easier it crosses the intestinal epithelium. A mouse study showed that after oral administration of ultra-low-molecular-weight HA at 5 kDa, hyaluronic acid levels in plasma and multiple tissues—including skin—rose significantly, demonstrating that small molecules can indeed be absorbed and distributed to the skin. This provides pharmacokinetic evidence that oral HA may affect the skin.

Does oral hyaluronic acid actually work? What clinical evidence says

To directly answer whether it can eliminate wrinkles, we need to look at human clinical trial results.

A 2025 meta-analysis pooled seven randomized controlled trials and concluded that oral hyaluronic acid showed statistically significant improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, and wrinkle depth. Note the word “improvements”—not “elimination.” Reductions in wrinkle depth typically fall within a measurable range, but they are a long way from erasing wrinkles entirely.

Looking at individual studies: in a 2021 12-week double-blind trial, 40 participants who took 120 mg of oral hyaluronic acid daily saw skin hydration increase by about 11.5%, along with reduced transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and improving trends in wrinkles and skin roughness. Another 2025 study using a hyaluronic acid matrix formulation (60 mg/day, containing hyaluronic acid, sulfated glycosaminoglycans, and collagen) observed significant improvements in wrinkles and smoothness at 6 weeks and in roughness at 12 weeks among 50 women aged 35–65.