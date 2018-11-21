Bombardier to cut hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland

Just days after announcing plans to cut 5,000 jobs across its global operations, Bombardier announced today that it will cut a further 490 jobs at its Belfast operations.

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has announced it is to cut 490 posts from its operations in Northern Ireland — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) November 21, 2018

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer employs about 4,000 people across several locations in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Bombardier said: “Following the global workforce adjustments announced by Bombardier on 8 November… we have reviewed our manpower requirements in Belfast and regret to confirm that we must reduce our workforce across the company by 490 employees.

“We acknowledge the impact this will have on our workforce and their families and we continue to explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies. However, we need to continue to cut costs and improve the efficiency of our operations to help ensure our long-term competitiveness.”