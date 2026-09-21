Bitcoin trades sideways near $82,000

Bitcoin has traded almost sideways within the $80,100–$82,000 range for nearly 24 hours, following four consecutive sessions of gains and a strong recovery from below $76,000.

The upward momentum is beginning to fade as the positive impact of new regulatory signals in the United States and improving ETF flows encounters a high-interest-rate environment, after the Fed raised rates and left the door open to further tightening.

The tension between these factors has prevented Bitcoin from maintaining sufficient momentum to break decisively above $82,000.

The recent recovery has been driven primarily by easing concerns about the regulatory outlook in the United States.

Bitcoin previously corrected sharply after the Clarity Act failed to advance in a procedural vote in the Senate. However, the SEC and CFTC subsequently signalled that they would continue developing regulations for the cryptocurrency market under their existing authority, even if Congress has yet to pass a comprehensive regulatory framework.

The SEC also granted several exemptions related to the trading of tokenised stocks, easing concerns that the regulatory process for digital assets in the United States had come to a complete standstill and helping Bitcoin quickly recover above $80,000.

Inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs also improved significantly during the final two sessions of last week, reaching $159.5 million and $433 million, respectively. Nevertheless, total net inflows for the entire week amounted to only around $6.1 million, as the funds had recorded combined outflows of more than $746 million during the previous two sessions. The continued alternation between inflows and outflows indicates that institutional demand has recovered but remains unstable, providing insufficient sustained support for Bitcoin to break out of its current consolidation range.

The interest-rate environment also remains a significant obstacle, after the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%–4.00% and left open the possibility of further tightening during the remainder of the year. Persistently high U.S. Treasury yields increase the opportunity cost of holding Bitcoin while limiting capital flows into highly volatile assets. This is one of the main reasons Bitcoin has moved sideways rather than extending its previous advance.

In the near term, Bitcoin will likely continue trading within the $75,000–$82,000 range as the market awaits clearer signals from ETF flows and the Fed’s policy path. If ETF inflows remain positive for several consecutive sessions and the price breaks and holds above $82,000, the recovery outlook could strengthen, opening the way for the cryptocurrency to move toward the $90,000 area. Conversely, a return to net ETF outflows, combined with continued pressure from elevated yields, could cause Bitcoin to face renewed rejection at the upper boundary and retreat toward the lower areas of its consolidation range.