Irn-Bru maker AG Barr announces £279m in sales

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has announced a year of soaring sales, revenue grew by 5.6% to £279m.

Pre-tax profits of £44.5m were posted for the year to 26 January, compared to £44.9m the previous year.

This includes a one-off pension services charge of £700,000, the soft drinks maker stripped out exceptional items, and profits were up 2.5% to £45.2m.

Despite the governments sugar tax that has hit the entire soft drinks industry, AG Barr said the results were “all the more pleasing.”

Boss Roger White said, “At the outset of 2018 we set out a clear strategy and specific actions which we believed were required to deliver continued financial success during what we forecast to be a year of significant changes across our industry.

“I am pleased to report we have delivered another strong financial performance having adapted well to both the circumstances we anticipated and those which were less expected.

“It is with this backdrop in mind that I emphasise the flexibility and strength of our business model, people and brands, all of which continue to deliver consistently.”