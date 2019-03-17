Hammond says it is ‘physically impossible’ to leave EU on 29 March

The chancellor of The Exchequer, Philip Hammond MP told BBC’s Andrew Marr’s show, it is now “physically impossible” to leave the EU on 29 March, even if the PM’s Brexit deal was agreed by MPs.

Hammond added, that a “short extension” would be required in order to pass the necessary legislation.

More support would be needed from the DUP and other MPs; therefore, the deal might not even go forward, more MPs had decided to back the deal however, it was “a work in progress.”

The DUP has 10 MPs in the Commons, the DUP received £1bn which was part of the confidence and supply agreement at the last election. Hammond refused to rule out any financial settlement over Northern Ireland, should the DUP back the PMs deal.

Legally the UK are leaving the EU on 29 March however, any extension along with terms and conditions must be decided by the EU.

The 27 EU member states will all have to agree firstly, to an extension and secondly, as to what conditions, if any are to put in place.