Barclays unveils £14bn fund to help SMEs with Brexit

Barclays has unveiled a £14bn lending fund for SMEs to help them through Brexit uncertainty, they have held over 100 “Brexit clinics.”

The initiative is aimed at providing loans to help with cash flow, overdrafts, funding for investments and commercial mortgages.

Barclays said they want to help SMEs prepare for leaving the EU.

Jes Staley, chief executive said, “Barclay’s stands ready to help local businesses in towns, cities and rural communities up and down the country during this period of uncertainty.

“It is the entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturers, housebuilders, new tech firms and countless other businesses that will help the country deal with – and capitalise on – this period of change.”

“Barclays is here to help SMEs to do exactly that,” Staley added.