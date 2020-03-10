Dr reveals the terrifying ‘danger of what’s really happening’ in Italy

An Italian doctor who is at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak has spoken out and has said the virus is a “tsunami that has swept us all.”

Dr Daniele Macchini candidly spoke of the huge pressures that health professionals are going through across Italy, which has now been classed as “protected zone.” Coronavirus is spreading so fast doctors are making comparisons to war time triage medics who are deciding on who lives and who dies as there are limited numbers of beds in the intensive care unit.

In just over two weeks Italy has reported over 9,000 cases and 463 deaths from the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Macchini said, “After thinking for a long time if and what to write about what is happening to us, I felt that the silence was not at all responsible.”

He admitted “the need not to create panic” however, “the message of the danger of what is happening” is not reaching people. He wrote on Facebook, “All this rapid transformation brought in the corridors of the hospital an atmosphere of surreal silence and emptiness that we still did not understand, waiting for a war that was yet to begin and that many (including me) were not so sure would ever come with such ferocity.

“The situation is now nothing short of dramatic. No other words come to mind.

“The war has literally exploded and the battles are uninterrupted day and night.

“Let’s stop saying it’s a bad flu.

“In these two years I have learned that the people of Bergamo do not come to the emergency room for nothing.

“They behaved properly this time too. They followed all the indications given: a week or ten days at home with a fever without going out and risking contagion, but now they can’t take it anymore.

“They don’t breathe enough, they need oxygen.”

Dr Macchini added, “One after the other, the departments that had been emptied are filling up at an impressive rate.” “The display boards with the names of the patients, in different colours depending on the operating unit they belong to, are now all red and instead of the surgical operation there is the diagnosis, which is always the same damned one: bilateral interstitial pneumonia.”

He warned, it is not just the elderly as younger people “end up incubated in intensive care” or “worse in ECMO [a machine for the worst cases, which extracts the blood, re-oxygenates it and returns it to the body, waiting for the organism, hopefully, heal your lungs].

“And there are no more surgeons, urologists, orthopaedists – we are only doctors who suddenly become part of a single team to face this tsunami that has swept us all.

“The cases multiply, we arrive at the rate of 15-20 hospitalisations a day all for the same reason. The results of the swabs now come one after the other: positive, positive, positive.

“Suddenly the emergency room is collapsing.” The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, has ordered 60m people to stay at home and must get permission for essential travel.

In a TV address to the Italian nation Conte said the emergency measures are to protect the vulnerable and elderly, he said, “there is no more time.”

Conte said the best thing was for people to stay at home. “We’re having an important growth in infection… and of deaths,” he said in an evening address on Monday.

Conte added, “The whole of Italy will become a protected zone.

“We all must give something up for the good of Italy. We have to do it now.

Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London’s faculty of medicine has said Italy could have more than 100,000 coronavirus cases.

He estimates that are at least 50,000 to 100,000 of coronavirus across the country, which is the worst affected country in western Europe.

The UK’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Harries has said, the UK will see “many thousands of people” contract coronavirus.

Dr Harries told Sky’s Kay Burley, “We will have significant numbers in a way which I think the country is not used to… so large numbers of the population will become infected, but because it’s a naive population, nobody has got antibodies to this virus currently.