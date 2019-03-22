Thomas Cook to close 21 stores putting 300 jobs at risk

Travel company Thomas Cook has announced on Friday, they are to close 21 stores slashing more than 300 jobs.

There will be 102 customer services jobs cut as a direct result of the store closures, a further 218 jobs are to be axed “following a review of the retail workforce.”

Thomas Cook said customers continue to switch from high street stores to booking online, the shop closures will leave the company 566 stores left.

Last September the company said profits were to be hit after last year’s heatwave, as many people booked holidays in the UK.

Will Waggott, Thomas Cook’s chief of tour operating said, “Today’s announcement reflects the wider challenges seen on the High Street, with more and more customers choosing to book online.”

Online bookings account for 64% of all bookings made last year, the company said.