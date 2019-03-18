Sir Martin Sorrell posts £135m of pro-forma revenue

Sir Martin Sorrell’s new marketing communications company, S4 Capital has booked pre-tax losses of £9.1m in their first year.

However, pro-forma revenue soared 58% to £135.9m, S4 Capital has won significant business from Electrolux, Proctor & Gamble, Nestle, Mondelez, Bayer and Avon.

Sales for the marketing communications company were driven by deals to acquire digital content, from production company MediaMonks, and MightyHive a San-Francisco based firm.

Sir Martin said, “It is clear that the company’s purely digital model based on first-party data fuelling digital content and programmatic is resonating with clients.

“Our tag line ‘Faster, better, cheaper’ and unitary, one P&L (profit and loss) structure also appeal strongly.

“The imperatives will be to broaden and deepen relationships with existing and new clients; to broaden and deepen geographical coverage, and to attract additional data, content and media talent and resources through direct recruitment, acquisition and/or merger.”

Sir Martin left WPP in 2018 over allegations of personal misconduct and he had misused company funds.

S4 Capital has grown across 16 countries and employs 1,200 people since the company was setup.