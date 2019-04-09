European VC with €700m under management launches into London

Target Global was founded in 2012 and today has four general partners, Shmuel Chafets, Alex Frolov, Mike Lobanov, Yaron Valler and a broad team of professional across Europe. Target Global is connecting key European start-up ecosystems, providing entrepreneurs with support and capital across Europe. Expanding its reach to London, Target Global will continue to back European innovations with solutions to global problems and move towards its purpose of fostering growth and innovation in the European ecosystem.

Alex Frolov, general partner at Target Global said, “Target Global has identified the core strengths of each tech hub across Europe and we’re working to connect entrepreneurs with capital across those regions and beyond.

“The UK, for example, has an excellent web of innovation: particularly in engineering, deep tech and fintech, which are key industries for Target Global. Our core philosophy is that, by having bases in every tech hub, we can provide support in any region, offering our entrepreneurs a clear route to growth throughout our global network.”

Target Global currently has €700m under management across Europe, investing primarily in SaaS, marketplaces, fintech, insurtech, and mobility. Target Global takes a multi-stage approach to the businesses it backs, following three active investment strategies Early Stage, Growth and a dedicated Mobility Fund.

“The Target Global team has extensive hands-on, operational experience within startups, allowing them to connect with portfolio companies and become their long-term, trusted partner. With its team of around 50 investment and operational experts, Target Global keeps its entrepreneurial approach, operating quickly and decisively – whether that be when making investments, giving operational advice or hands-on support for its portfolio companies.

Yaron Valler, general partner at Target Global, who is leading Target Global UK expansion said, “Opening our London office is our latest step in building on the true diversity of talent and technologies across Europe. It is inspiring to be immersed into the vast talent-pool here in London and the wider UK, a home to some of the world’s most innovative and fast-growing businesses.

“Our strong presence within different startup hubs in Europe has proved invaluable to our entrepreneurs, providing them with insights, financing and exit opportunities across multiple markets, without facing restrictions. No doubt, these links to the broader European ecosystem will be just as beneficial to British founders.”